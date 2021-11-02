Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXRT opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

