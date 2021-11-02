Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,390 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,447 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.