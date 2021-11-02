Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the September 30th total of 491,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on FLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $518.13 million, a PE ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

