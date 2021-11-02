Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $430.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $329.98 on Friday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,352,158 shares of company stock valued at $834,075,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.