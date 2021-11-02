Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,455 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $24,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,352,158 shares of company stock worth $834,075,806. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $331.33 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

