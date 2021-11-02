Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

FN traded up $11.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

