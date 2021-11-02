F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.710-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.23 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.22.

FFIV stock opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.43.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,617. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

