Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,517 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650,545 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $198.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

