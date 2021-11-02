Exelon (EXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.600-$3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.