ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Tops $679,997.51

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $679,997.51 and approximately $939.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013387 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

