Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.83 target price on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microlending in a Country Where an Annual Percentage Rate of 500% is Considered Low – Initiating Coverage” and dated October 19, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 29th. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

In related news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein 711,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. Also, insider Victoria (Vicky) Binns bought 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,880.40 ($35,628.86). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 407,421 shares of company stock worth $1,641,561.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

