EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $10.38. 3,902,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,838. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.