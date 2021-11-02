EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

