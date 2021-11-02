EvenCoin Market Cap Achieves $74,667.87 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $74,667.87 and approximately $272,110.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.63 or 0.00429699 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001110 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.01001207 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

