Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s (EGFEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock remained flat at $$0.49 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,446. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

