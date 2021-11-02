Eurobank Ergasias Services and’s (EGFEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock remained flat at $$0.49 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 109,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,446. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
About Eurobank Ergasias Services and
