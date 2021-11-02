Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Up 55.0% in October

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the September 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,613,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRST opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ethema Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers.

