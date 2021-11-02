Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. 15,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

