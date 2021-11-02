Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. 13,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

