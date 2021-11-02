Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,248. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,365 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

