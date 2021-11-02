ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in October

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 677,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 598.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04.

About ESR Cayman

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

