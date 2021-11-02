ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in October

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 677,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 598.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. ESR Cayman has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04.
About ESR Cayman
See Also: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.