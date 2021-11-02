Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EQR opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $46.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

