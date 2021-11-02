Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.00.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$38.00 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.52 and a 1 year high of C$39.75. The stock has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

