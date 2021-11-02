Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for nVent Electric plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for nVent Electric in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE:NVT opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.