Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.98.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $288.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.75 and its 200-day moving average is $281.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after acquiring an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,750,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.