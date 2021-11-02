Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equitable were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2,720.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 182,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 56.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $17,556,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

