Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.90

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.90 and last traded at C$80.14, with a volume of 4527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$135.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,463,250.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

