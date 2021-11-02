Equitable (EQH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitable stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Equitable worth $72,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

