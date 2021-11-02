Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 109,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

