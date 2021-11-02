EOSDT Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $936.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00082401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00076496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,375.08 or 1.00288735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,419.57 or 0.06993807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002827 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.