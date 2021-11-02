Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.75% of Enviva Partners worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Enviva Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enviva Partners by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enviva Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

