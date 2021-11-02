Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 899.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

