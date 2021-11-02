Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Entain has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

