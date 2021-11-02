Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $18,897,125. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.49 and a 12-month high of $239.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

