ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

E stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. 23,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. ENI has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of -322.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after buying an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in ENI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

