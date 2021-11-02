ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €12.74 ($14.99) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of €12.49 ($14.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

