Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,075. Engie has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

