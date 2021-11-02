Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EFR traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,975. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.06. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 334,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

