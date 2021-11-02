Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%.

Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. 165,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $9.09.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

