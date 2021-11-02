Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Endeavour Silver stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Endeavour Silver worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.