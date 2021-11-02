Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

WIRE opened at $140.22 on Friday. Encore Wire has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $140.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 178.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

