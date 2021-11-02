Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $61.17 and last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 29197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 98.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

