Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Truist Securities cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

