Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $107.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.82.

EHC stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

