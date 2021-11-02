Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The top line has been consistently rising since 2010, driven by better revenues from its Inpatient Rehabilitation segment. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business to streamline operations and intensify focus on growing its core business. The company actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase its market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. Its cash generation abilities looks strong. The company's third-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share missed estimates by 3.7% but was up 32.1% year over year driven by strong top-line growth. However, higher costs due to labor supply shortage can weigh on the company's margins. Ramp-up costs associated with new hospitals can affect the company's bottom line.”

EHC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

NYSE:EHC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,884. Encompass Health has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,781 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,711,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

