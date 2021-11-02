Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 80,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.