Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 80,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.