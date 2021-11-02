Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0603 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $31,507.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,300,720 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

