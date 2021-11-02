Ellaism Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Ellaism has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $60,376.87 and $43.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,504.30 or 0.07073325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.