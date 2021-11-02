Elitium Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.48 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $110.48 million and approximately $370,364.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00006192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

