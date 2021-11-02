Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.20 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.52 billion.

NYSE:LLY opened at $249.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.99 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,832 shares of company stock worth $69,306,105. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.