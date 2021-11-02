Electra Protocol Market Cap Hits $35.70 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and $93,663.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00224836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Electra Protocol

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,903,962,373 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.